Canadian woman arrested after Brooks County Sheriff’s Office receives letter with suspected Ricin

Pascale Ferrier
Pascale Ferrier(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BROOKS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Brooks County Sheriff’s Office says an arrest has been made after a letter was sent to BCSO that was suspected to contain Ricin.

BCSO says 53-year-old Pascale Ferrier of Canada was taken into custody at the U.S.-Canada border in Buffalo, New York, on Sunday after she was identified as a suspect earlier in the investigation.

Officials say the investigation was led by the FBI, in collaboration with BCSO, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office in Texas, the United States Postal Inspector’s Office and the Texas Transnational Intelligence Center.

Officials say at the time of her arrest, Ferrier was carrying a knife and a loaded gun and is being held without bail in Buffalo.

On Monday September 14,2020 Brooks County Sheriff’s Office received an envelope addressed to Sheriff Urbino “Benny”...

Posted by Brooks County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

