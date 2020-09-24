Car pulled out of marsh by Franklin County authorities

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WCTV) - First responders in Franklin County pulled a car out of a marsh near Apalachicola, according to Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith.

Officials say a vehicle veered left coming off of the Apalachicola Bridge and ended up in the marsh.

Authorities say the cause of the wreck is unknown and no serious injuries were reported.

