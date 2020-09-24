Advertisement

City Commission tables emergency ordinance prohibiting nighttime crowds in parking lots

Commissioners previously voiced their outrage about parking lot parties after a July 27 gathering resulted in a homicide. TPD says the problem is getting worse.
Commissioners previously voiced their outrage about parking lot parties after a July 27 gathering resulted in a homicide. TPD says the problem is getting worse.(WCTV)
By Monica Casey
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A proposed emergency ordinance regarding large outdoor parties was not passed by Tallahassee city commissioners Wednesday night, with no commissioner making a motion for a vote.

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell gave commissioners a presentation about the issue of large parties; according to TPD statistics, officers were called to twelve separate outdoor parties on Saturday, Sept. 19, alone.

Commissioners previously voiced their outrage about parking lot parties after a July 27 gathering resulted in a homicide. TPD says the problem is getting worse.

Chief Revell said the issue is widespread and not limited to one area; he also said staffing and overtime has been affected by these events. Not only are the parties happening in parking lots, but also in the streets, blocking traffic.

The proposed ordinance would have prohibited gatherings of 10 or more people in outdoor spaces on Fridays and Saturdays from midnight to 5 a.m.

It would have affected places such as parking lots, parks and residential swimming pools; it would not have applied to restaurants, bars or temporary shelter or housing facilities.

Mayor Dailey urged city staff to look at every possible option of existing city statutes that would let law enforcement take action on the large parties that are happening day or night.

“These pool parties at these college apartment complexes like The Gatherings--hey-- for shame. We can’t do this. And the owner of the Gatherings, and these other apartment complexes that are having these parties-- I think I saw a picture at the Onyx as well-- no, we’re not going to tolerate this either,” said Mayor John Dailey.

Commissioners said they’ll monitor events this weekend and be ready for a special meeting on the ordinance if needed.

TPD is also creating a task force, collaborating with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Florida A&M University, Florida State University, and Tallahassee Community College. University Police would get video recordings to identify people attending and their vehicle tags; the schools would then be able to take disciplinary action against students.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two killed in rollover crash in Thomasville

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Todd Asbey, 30, and Ah'yhana Williams, 20, died in this crash, according to Georgia State Patrol troopers.

Crime

2 South Georgia men wanted in connection to deadly shooting in Daytona Beach

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Jennifer Morejon | WALB News
Armonta Waters from Valdosta (left) and Jordan Graham from Hahira (right) are currently wanted, according to the Valdosta Police Department.

News

Holiday events canceled in Tallahassee

Updated: 2 hours ago
Tallahassee’s Winter Festival and Elf Night are on the list of events that have been canceled.

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 24, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Sept. 23, 2020.

Latest News

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? Sept. 24, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? Sept. 24, 2020

Crime

Gadsden County deputies respond to 4 shootings overnight

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
GCSO says it is still not known if the shootings are isolated or connected.

Whats Brewing

What's Brewing? Sept. 24, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

Weather

Hannah's Thursday Morning Forecast: Sept. 24, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Meteorologist Hannah Messier gives you the forecast for Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.

GHSA

Valdosta QB eligibility questioned by GHSA, Propst claims to be unaware of any issue

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Valdosta High School quarterback Jake Garcia’s eligibility is being investigated by the GHSA, Valdosta City Schools superintendent Todd Cason confirmed.

News

Tallahassee community saying no to fall-time favorite in 2020

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Katie Kaplan
One Tallahassee community has decided to press pause on a popular fall tradition.