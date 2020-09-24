City Commission tables emergency ordinance prohibiting nighttime crowds in parking lots

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A proposed emergency ordinance regarding large outdoor parties was not passed by Tallahassee city commissioners Wednesday night, with no commissioner making a motion for a vote.

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell gave commissioners a presentation about the issue of large parties; according to TPD statistics, officers were called to twelve separate outdoor parties on Saturday, Sept. 19, alone.

Commissioners previously voiced their outrage about parking lot parties after a July 27 gathering resulted in a homicide. TPD says the problem is getting worse.

Chief Revell said the issue is widespread and not limited to one area; he also said staffing and overtime has been affected by these events. Not only are the parties happening in parking lots, but also in the streets, blocking traffic.

The proposed ordinance would have prohibited gatherings of 10 or more people in outdoor spaces on Fridays and Saturdays from midnight to 5 a.m.

It would have affected places such as parking lots, parks and residential swimming pools; it would not have applied to restaurants, bars or temporary shelter or housing facilities.

Mayor Dailey urged city staff to look at every possible option of existing city statutes that would let law enforcement take action on the large parties that are happening day or night.

“These pool parties at these college apartment complexes like The Gatherings--hey-- for shame. We can’t do this. And the owner of the Gatherings, and these other apartment complexes that are having these parties-- I think I saw a picture at the Onyx as well-- no, we’re not going to tolerate this either,” said Mayor John Dailey.

Commissioners said they’ll monitor events this weekend and be ready for a special meeting on the ordinance if needed.

TPD is also creating a task force, collaborating with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Florida A&M University, Florida State University, and Tallahassee Community College. University Police would get video recordings to identify people attending and their vehicle tags; the schools would then be able to take disciplinary action against students.

