Crab Cake with Creole Mustard Sauce

Chef Levi Newsome from the Publix Aprons Cooking School showcased this recipe on the WCTV set.

INGREDIENTS

Crab Cakes

2 tablespoons butter

2 green onions, diced

½ small red pepper

1 jalapeno pepper, diced

2 tablespoons flour

3 tablespoons heavy cream

2 egg yolks

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon fresh chives, chopped

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon old bay seasoning

1 pound lump crab meat

Salt and pepper to taste

Breading

1 cup flour

3 eggs

2 cups panko bread crumbs

1 cup grape seed oil

Creole Mustard Sauce

3 tablespoons Creole mustard

1 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon horseradish

METHOD

Melt butter over medium heat in a medium sauté pan. Add the green onions & peppers and cook until soft. Add the flour and cook over medium heat for about 4-5 minutes. Stir in the heavy cream then remove from heat.

In a separate mixing bowl, combine the egg yolks, mustard and seasoning. Slowly add small amounts of vegetable roux to the egg mixture, stirring constantly until well incorporated. Gently fold in the crabmeat and season to taste.

Form the crab cakes. Keep cold. Heat the canola oil in a large sauté. Bread the crab cakes first in flour then egg wash finishing in the breadcrumbs. Carefully place the breaded crab cakes in the hot oil and cook until golden brown. Turn and cook the other side. Mix the Creole mustard sauce ingredients together and serve along with the crab cakes.

