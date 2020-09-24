Advertisement

Crab Cake with Creole Mustard Sauce

By Chef Levi Newsome | Publix Aprons Cooking School
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Chef Levi Newsome from the Publix Aprons Cooking School showcased this recipe on the WCTV set.

INGREDIENTS

Crab Cakes

  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 2 green onions, diced
  • ½ small red pepper
  • 1 jalapeno pepper, diced
  • 2 tablespoons flour
  • 3 tablespoons heavy cream
  • 2 egg yolks
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon fresh chives, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 teaspoon old bay seasoning
  • 1 pound lump crab meat
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Breading

  • 1 cup flour
  • 3 eggs
  • 2 cups panko bread crumbs
  • 1 cup grape seed oil

Creole Mustard Sauce

  • 3 tablespoons Creole mustard
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon horseradish

METHOD

Melt butter over medium heat in a medium sauté pan. Add the green onions & peppers and cook until soft. Add the flour and cook over medium heat for about 4-5 minutes. Stir in the heavy cream then remove from heat.

In a separate mixing bowl, combine the egg yolks, mustard and seasoning. Slowly add small amounts of vegetable roux to the egg mixture, stirring constantly until well incorporated. Gently fold in the crabmeat and season to taste.

Form the crab cakes. Keep cold. Heat the canola oil in a large sauté. Bread the crab cakes first in flour then egg wash finishing in the breadcrumbs. Carefully place the breaded crab cakes in the hot oil and cook until golden brown. Turn and cook the other side. Mix the Creole mustard sauce ingredients together and serve along with the crab cakes.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Recipes

Crab Cake with Creole Mustard Sauce

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Chef Levi Newsome from the Publix Aprons Cooking School showcased this recipe on the WCTV set.

Recipes

Junk in the Trunk Chocolate Chip Cookies with Pecans and Coconut

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 2:14 PM EDT
|
By Chef Lolani Green
Chef Lolani Green from Q-Ti Cakes brought these scrumptious cookies to the WCTV studio!

Recipes

Cooking with Cherry Rankin

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:57 AM EDT
|
By Will Desautelle
Cherry Rankin returns to the WCTV kitchen to show us her recipe for chicken parm.

In The Spotlight

WCTV Good Morning Show Weekend Edition - Cooking with Cherry

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:31 AM EDT
Cooking with Cherry

Latest News

Recipes

Mongolian Beef and Broccoli with Stir-Fry Noodles

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:29 PM EDT
|
By Chef Douglas Sutton
Chef Douglas Sutton put his cooking skills on display as he whipped up this Asian delicacy for WCTV’s Art Myers and Michael Hudak.

Recipes

Mongolian Beef and Broccoli with Stir-Fry Noodles

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:17 PM EDT
Chef Douglas Sutton put his cooking skills on display as he whipped up this Asian delicacy for WCTV’s Art Myers and Michael Hudak.

Recipes

Grilled Scallops with Summer Sweet Corn Salad

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:02 AM EDT
|
By Chef Levi Newsome | Publix Aprons Cooking School
Chef Levi Newsome from the Publix Aprons Cooking School showcased this recipe on the WCTV set.

Recipes

Grilled Scallops with Summer Sweet Corn Salad

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:40 AM EDT
Chef Levi Newsome joined WCTV on set to showcase this recipe.

Recipes

Chicken Tamales with Roasted Corn Masa and Chipotle Crema

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:49 AM EDT
|
By Chef Levi Newsome | Publix Aprons Cooking School
Chef Levi Newsome from the Publix Aprons Cooking School joined WCTV on set to showcase this recipe.

Recipes

Chicken Tamales with Roasted Corn Masa and Chipotle Crema

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:32 AM EDT
Chef Levi Newsome from the Publix Aprons Cooking School joined WCTV on set to showcase this recipe.