FAMU students overcome odds after struggling with homelessness

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M students who have struggled with homelessness are making a successful path forward thanks to a program at the university.

The Dorothy Henderson Scholar’s Program helps students who are struggling with housing insecurity and food insecurity.

FAMU students Karen Cobb and James Oyetunji have both struggled with homelessness.

Cobb, a sophomore at FAMU, says her foster parents kicked her out of the house when she was in high school.

“I didn’t know where to go so during my senior year in high school, I had to go to the homeless shelter. That’s how I became independent, I had to struggle,” said Cobb.

Oyetunji, a current graduate school student at FAMU, didn’t want to go into specifics on camera but says he didn’t have much support growing up.

“I was pretty much on my own. I didn’t have any money for books, laptop, and I didn’t have any support at all, so it was really really hard for me,” said Oyetunji.

FAMU’s Dorothy Henderson Scholar’s Program provides resources to students such as on-campus housing, clothing, food and tuition.

Both Cobb and Oyetunji say they are thankful to the program for helping them achieve their goals.

Program coordinator Kimberly Ceaser tells WCTV about 40 to 50 students are recipients of the program.

And because of the pandemic, they are seeing more students in need.

“Since COVID-19, we’ve had numerous amount of changes, so students have been coming in and often wanting to seek help," Ceaser said. “So we’ve been trying to provide as much assistance as possible for students especially with food insecurities.”

The future is now looking brighter for Cobb and Oyetunji.

Oyetunji says his next step after getting his Master’s Degree is to get this PhD.

Cobb says she just switched her major to graphic design and says she would love to work at Disney one day.

