Advertisement

FAMU students overcome odds after struggling with homelessness

By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M students who have struggled with homelessness are making a successful path forward thanks to a program at the university.

The Dorothy Henderson Scholar’s Program helps students who are struggling with housing insecurity and food insecurity.

FAMU students Karen Cobb and James Oyetunji have both struggled with homelessness.

Cobb, a sophomore at FAMU, says her foster parents kicked her out of the house when she was in high school.

“I didn’t know where to go so during my senior year in high school, I had to go to the homeless shelter. That’s how I became independent, I had to struggle,” said Cobb.

Oyetunji, a current graduate school student at FAMU, didn’t want to go into specifics on camera but says he didn’t have much support growing up.

“I was pretty much on my own. I didn’t have any money for books, laptop, and I didn’t have any support at all, so it was really really hard for me,” said Oyetunji.

FAMU’s Dorothy Henderson Scholar’s Program provides resources to students such as on-campus housing, clothing, food and tuition.

Both Cobb and Oyetunji say they are thankful to the program for helping them achieve their goals.

Program coordinator Kimberly Ceaser tells WCTV about 40 to 50 students are recipients of the program.

And because of the pandemic, they are seeing more students in need.

“Since COVID-19, we’ve had numerous amount of changes, so students have been coming in and often wanting to seek help," Ceaser said. “So we’ve been trying to provide as much assistance as possible for students especially with food insecurities.”

The future is now looking brighter for Cobb and Oyetunji.

Oyetunji says his next step after getting his Master’s Degree is to get this PhD.

Cobb says she just switched her major to graphic design and says she would love to work at Disney one day.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Youth sports directors excited after Commission’s decision to allow fall sports at City facilities

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Monica Casey
Youth sports directors are rejoicing after the Tallahassee City Commission voted to allow sporting activities at City facilities this fall; the vote was unanimous.

Forecast

Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: September 24, 2020

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Thursday, September 24.

News

Tallahassee residents mixed on feelings of Winter Festival cancellation

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Monica Casey
Tallahassee residents are having mixed reactions to the cancellations of the Winter Festival and other major fall events.

News

Wakulla families having difficulties with digital learning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
The Wakulla County Schools say 850 students are staying away from the classroom, and some parents are voicing their concerns about how its all going.

Latest News

News

Car pulled out of marsh by Franklin County authorities

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
First responders in Franklin County pulled a car out of a marsh near Apalachicola, according to Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith.

State

Gov. DeSantis to ease COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
As described by the governor, the state has the authority to override local ordinances because it licenses restaurants and bars.

State

Minimum wage amendment poised to pass, despite opposition

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Stofan
Voters will decide whether to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by the year 2026 this November.

News

Tallahassee Police arrest four for soclitation of prostitution

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Tallahassee Police Department says four people have been arrested for solicitation of prostitution on Wednesday.

News

Tallahassee residents mixed on feelings of Winter Festival cancellation

Updated: 2 hours ago
Tallahassee residents are having mixed reactions to the cancellations of the Winter Festival and other major fall events.

News

Gov. DeSantis to ease COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 2 hours ago
They said to protect the elderly first, who are much higher risk, but argued against masks on third graders and restrictions on college students.