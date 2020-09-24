Advertisement

FSU to enforce stricter policies at home games, including wear masks inside Doak Campbell Stadium

(WCTV)
By 10 Tampa Bay
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTSP) — Florida State University has enacted new policies for fans attending home football games at Doak Campbell Stadium.

247Sports reported the new policies were sent in an email from athletic director David Coburn, and come after the university was criticized after some fans were seen not wearing masks earlier this month during the season opener against Georgia Tech.

The new policies mean students attending home games must test negative for COVID-19 in the week before the game.

Testing is available Monday and Wednesday at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

Any fan not wearing a mask during games will be asked to put one on or leave the stadium, according to Coburn’s email.

Earlier this month, FSU said tailgating would not be allowed at the Sept. 12 home opener because of a rise in COVID-19 cases. Coburn also said that policy could be adjusted as the season goes on.

The Sept. 26 game in Miami will be missing FSU head coach Mike Norvell, who last week tested positive for coronavirus and is quarantine. The attendance in Miami is also capped to 13,000 people.

