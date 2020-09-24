Fuller denies opportunity to join Prime Time at Jackson State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Newly-minted Jackson State Head Football Coach Deion Sanders took to social media to ask Gadsden County Head Coach Corey Fuller to join what is expected to be a star-studded coaching staff.

“Corey Fuller, let me tell you something. East Gadsden, you better be lucky that you have a great coach, you got a great man, you got a great human,” Sanders said. "You got a great individual because I gave him an opportunity to ride with me. Believe me, whatever I do, Corey is going to be there and he chose to love your kids; the love of that community and the love of that school to stay with you.

“Corey, I love you. Whenever you’re ready, come on baby. You know I got you,” Sanders continued.

WCTV reached out to Fuller on Wednesday and did confirm Sanders offered him a position, but that he decided to stay with the Jaguars.

Gadsden County welcomes Wakulla on Friday.

