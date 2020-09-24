Advertisement

Fuller denies opportunity to join Prime Time at Jackson State

Corey Fuller
Corey Fuller(WCTV)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Newly-minted Jackson State Head Football Coach Deion Sanders took to social media to ask Gadsden County Head Coach Corey Fuller to join what is expected to be a star-studded coaching staff.

“Corey Fuller, let me tell you something. East Gadsden, you better be lucky that you have a great coach, you got a great man, you got a great human,” Sanders said. "You got a great individual because I gave him an opportunity to ride with me. Believe me, whatever I do, Corey is going to be there and he chose to love your kids; the love of that community and the love of that school to stay with you.

“Corey, I love you. Whenever you’re ready, come on baby. You know I got you,” Sanders continued.

WCTV reached out to Fuller on Wednesday and did confirm Sanders offered him a position, but that he decided to stay with the Jaguars.

Gadsden County welcomes Wakulla on Friday.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FHSAA

Leon, Community Christian volleyball notch wins

Updated: 14 hours ago
Leon High School and Community Christian picked up road volleyball wins on Tuesday.

FHSAA

Leon, Community Christian volleyball notch wins

Updated: 14 hours ago
Leon High School and Community Christian picked up road volleyball wins on Tuesday.

Seminoles

Florida State moving on after Georgia Tech loss

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:52 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
Florida State is itching to get back on the field after opening their season-opening loss to Georgia Tech two weeks ago.

Sports

Leon High cancels games after player tests positive for COVID

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
A member of the Leon High School football team has tested positive for Covid-19, the district announced Tuesday afternoon.

Latest News

FHSAA

Franklin County quarantines football players, cancels games

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 1:17 PM EDT
|
By WCTV Staff
WCTV has requested details on the number of district students and staff who have tested positive, but we have not yet heard back.

FHSAA

Leon High cancels games after player tests positive for COVID

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 12:18 PM EDT
|
By WCTV Staff
Eleven other players will be quarantined due to possible exposure.

GHSA

Offensive depth allows Lowndes softball to be flexible with lineup

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:08 AM EDT
The Lowndes Softball team continues to impress.

FHSAA

Godby head boys basketball coach stepping down

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:05 AM EDT
Godby High School boys head basketball coach Andy Colville has announced he has stepped down after 13 seasons at the helm of the Cougars.

GHSA

Offensive depth allows Lowndes softball to be flexible with lineup

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:42 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
This year, the Vikings have one of their deepest lineups in recent history and, because of that, Head Coach Stewart Thomas feels he can play with his lineup a little bit.

FHSAA

Godby head boys basketball coach stepping down

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 2:44 PM EDT
|
By Fletcher Keel
Godby High School boys head basketball coach Andy Colville has announced he has stepped down after 13 seasons at the helm of the Cougars.