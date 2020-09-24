Gadsden County deputies respond to 4 shootings overnight

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating four shootings that happened between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 1 a.m. Thursday.

According to deputies, the first shooting happened near Cane Creek Road at about 10 p.m. Wednesday. The caller told the sheriff’s office there was a white man in their yard trying to break into their car. Deputies say the homeowner tried to scare off the suspect and there were gunshots, but no injuries were reported. The white man ran away from the area.

The call for the second shooting came in a little before 11 p.m. Wednesday from the Kelly Junior store at the corner of Barack Obama Boulevard and Jefferson Street in Quincy. The sheriff’s office says a black man who was shot in the shoulder came to the store. The victim told deputies he was chased by an unknown car and shot by suspects who fled the area. The victim was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery for his injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say the third shooting happened at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Annie Brown Road in Quincy. Homeowners told deputies someone came by and shot at their home. The sheriff’s office says there were no injuries reported and a suspect hasn’t been identified yet.

Finally, the fourth shooting was reported to the sheriff’s office around 12:58 a.m. Thursday. Deputies investigated the scene at the intersection of Greensboro Highway and Gardner Avenue in Greensboro. The caller told deputies there were gun shots heard in the area, and a vehicle crashed nearby. When deputies arrived on the scene, one passenger was found dead with gunshot wounds, the driver also had injuries from the shooting and a second passenger had no injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver was taken to the Tallahassee Memorial Hospital and is expected to be OK.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is assisting GCSO in this investigation. GCSO says it is still not known if the shootings are isolated or connected.

Anyone who has any information regarding the shootings is asked to call GCSO and ask for investigators Delwyn Hall or Christopher Daniels at 850-627-9233.

