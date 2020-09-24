Herd-immunity protest brings goats to the Governor’s Mansion

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday afternoon, a herd of three goats were at the Governor’s Mansion.

The theatrical display had a purpose. Activists, like notorious ‘Grim Reaper’ Daniel Uhlfelder, along with doctors with Physicians for Social Responsibility Florida believe that the governor is embracing a herd-immunity approach, potentially putting the state at risk.

Those in favor of Governor DeSantis make note that the Governor has never stated that he is in favor of herd-immunity and they believe that DeSantis is moving the state in the right direction.

As goats grazed the garden Wednesday, Dr. Howard Kessler, among others, want the governor to hear their message.

“If you take actions that are comparable to herd-immunity, but don’t call it herd-immunity, it is still herd-immunity programming. If it walks like a goat, and it bahs like a goat, then it probably is a goat,” said Dr. Kessler.

This group says that the governor’s moves to return to school, not have a statewide mask mandate and have bars reopen all contribute to a herd-immunity tactic.

Uhlfelder shares, “Our leaders need to be exemplifying leadership and wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and not playing games with dangerous experiments like herd immunity.”

DeSantis has never publicly said he is pushing for herd-immunity, and proponents of DeSantis say his moves have been for the better.

“We are in the target CDC rate under 10%, we have businesses open and people interacting every day, that is a success,” Evan Power, Chairman of the Leon County Republican Party, said.

WCTV reached out to the Governor’s Office and a spokesperson tells us that the governor has made it his mission to protect our state’s vulnerable populations and that Florida’s numbers, as of Wednesday at a 5% positive rate, show that his plans are working.

Christian Camara, a proponent of Governor DeSantis adds, “You have to weigh things. Yes, the pandemic is real, none of us are saying it is a fake thing, but you cannot just entirely shut down the economy over a virus that has a 99.997% mortality rate. You just cannot do that.”

But the physicians Wednesday quote research from John Hopkins that says, in order for herd-immunity to be effective, more than 12 million Floridians would need to be infected, and a projection of 60,000 Floridians could die.

Uhlfelder mentions, “You cannot herd out the virus and not expect large amounts of death and large amount of infection.”

Power shares, “We have done a good job here in Florida and we need to keep the forward progress going.”

As of Wednesday, the Sunshine State has a total of 690,499 cases and 13,782 deaths related to COVID-19.

