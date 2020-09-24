Advertisement

Major disaster declaration approved for Florida as Sally recovery continues

Joe Mirable surveys the damage to his business after Hurricane Sally moved through the area, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Perdido Key, Fla. Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A major disaster declaration for Hurricane Sally from the Federal Emergency Management Agency has been approved, according to a press release from Gov. Ron DeSantis' office.

The following counties will receive public assistance:

  • Escambia
  • Bay
  • Calhoun
  • Franklin
  • Gadsden
  • Gulf
  • Holmes
  • Jackson
  • Liberty
  • Okaloosa
  • Santa Rosa
  • Walton
  • Washington

The Florida Division of Emergency Management is working with FEMA to help more counties receive the declaration for government assistance.

“I’m pleased to announce that FEMA has approved our request for a major disaster declaration for Hurricane Sally,” said DeSantis. “This declaration adds all categories of public assistance for Escambia County, providing critical federal support for the long-term rebuilding efforts of this area following the severe damage and flooding that Sally left in its wake. Northwest Floridians are resilient, and we will continue to work with our local and federal partners to ensure a full recovery from Hurricane Sally.”

The release says FDEM is continuing to assess damage in 12 counties that did not get all categories of public assistance approved. FDEM is also assessing damage at individual residences and businesses and will work with FEMA to apply for individual assistance.

