Major disaster declaration approved for Florida as Sally recovery continues

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A major disaster declaration for Hurricane Sally from the Federal Emergency Management Agency has been approved, according to a press release from Gov. Ron DeSantis' office.

The following counties will receive public assistance:

Escambia

Bay

Calhoun

Franklin

Gadsden

Gulf

Holmes

Jackson

Liberty

Okaloosa

Santa Rosa

Walton

Washington

The Florida Division of Emergency Management is working with FEMA to help more counties receive the declaration for government assistance.

“I’m pleased to announce that FEMA has approved our request for a major disaster declaration for Hurricane Sally,” said DeSantis. “This declaration adds all categories of public assistance for Escambia County, providing critical federal support for the long-term rebuilding efforts of this area following the severe damage and flooding that Sally left in its wake. Northwest Floridians are resilient, and we will continue to work with our local and federal partners to ensure a full recovery from Hurricane Sally.”

The release says FDEM is continuing to assess damage in 12 counties that did not get all categories of public assistance approved. FDEM is also assessing damage at individual residences and businesses and will work with FEMA to apply for individual assistance.

