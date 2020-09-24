Advertisement

Minimum wage amendment poised to pass, despite opposition

(KY3)
By Jake Stofan
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - Voters will decide whether to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by the year 2026 this November.

Polls show the proposed constitutional amendment with strong support, but The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association is fighting back.

Amendment 2 would spike Florida’s $8.56 minimum wage to $10 on September 30, 2021.

Amendment supporter Bob Rackleff explained it would then increase by a dollar a year until hitting $15.

“They have until 2026 to figure this out,” said Rackleff who also head the Big Bend Voting Rights Project.

But Vice President of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association Geoff Luebkemann argues by nearly doubling the state’s minimum wage over the next six years small businesses could be crippled.

“It will cost folks jobs. It will decrease opportunity,” said Luebkemann.

The association has launched an online calculator that shows how much more businesses with tipped employees can expect to pay if Amendment 2 passes.

“In an industry with razor-thin margins, taking this kind of hit may remove the opportunity to be profitable at all,” said Luebkemann.

Rackleff said the hospitality industry pushed the same message when voters approved a minimum wage hike in 2004.

“And all the panicky things that were going to happen didn’t happen,” said Rackleff.

There is one glaring difference between 2020 and 2004.

In 2004 there wasn’t a global pandemic.

“The timing couldn’t be worse with an industry already on its knees,” said Luebkemann.

However, Rackleff contends more money in the pockets of low wage workers will translate to more spending.

“They’ll be good customers for these same businesses that are crying the blues right now,” said Rackleff.

Pandemic or not, the amendment is polling well over the 60% needed for passage.

We did reach out to Florida For a Fair Wage, the committee backing Amendment 2, for comment on this story. We did not receive a response.

Copyright 2020 Capitol News Service. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Gov. DeSantis to ease COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
As described by the governor, the state has the authority to override local ordinances because it licenses restaurants and bars.

News

Tallahassee Police arrest four for soclitation of prostitution

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Tallahassee Police Department says four people have been arrested for solicitation of prostitution on Wednesday.

News

Gov. DeSantis to ease COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 37 minutes ago
They said to protect the elderly first, who are much higher risk, but argued against masks on third graders and restrictions on college students.

Seminoles

FSU to enforce stricter policies at home games, including wear masks inside Doak Campbell Stadium

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10 Tampa Bay
Florida State University has enacted new policies for fans attending home football games at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Latest News

FHSAA

Taylor County picks up game Friday after losing matchup with FAMU DRS

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Bulldogs are now slated to head to Baker to take on the Baker High School Gators.

Weather

Major disaster declaration approved for Florida as Sally recovery continues

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
The Florida Division of Emergency Management is working with FEMA to help more counties receive the declaration for government assistance.

News

Moody Air Force Base soars above COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hannah Messier
Lt. Col Travis Russell explained the efforts to fight the virus at Moody Air Force Base.

Weather

Marginal risk for severe storms possible Thursday afternoon

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hannah Messier
The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk for severe weather for the western Big Bend and South Georgia Thursday afternoon.

News

Full appeals court to take up ex-congresswoman’s case

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Saunders | News Service of Florida
In a partial victory for former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown, a full federal appeals court agreed Thursday to take up her challenge to a conviction on fraud and tax charges in a charity scam.

News

City Commission tables emergency ordinance prohibiting nighttime crowds in parking lots

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
A proposed emergency ordinance regarding large outdoor parties was not passed by Tallahassee city commissioners Wednesday night, with no commissioner making a motion for a vote.