Moody Air Force Base soars above COVID-19

Covid and Moody
Covid and Moody(Hannah Messier)
By Hannah Messier
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH GEORGIA (WCTV) - While we’re trying to stay at home to help stop the spread of COVID, many others don’t have that choice. People like doctors, law enforcement and even those in the military are all still going to work to keep us safe. That includes the airmen at Moody Air Force Base.

American airmen, not just protecting communities with planes in the skies, but also with masks on the ground.

“It’s not just about good medicine. It’s also about being a good neighbor, right? So we have families at home we don’t want to spread this disease to. We have, you know, our partners in the community we don’t want to spread this disease to other individuals either.” Lt. Col Travis Russell, a doctor on Moody Air Force Base explained.

When the pandemic started, Russell, developed guidelines to help keep Moody Air Force Base safe.

“We have individuals wearing masks, we have individuals maintaining their social distancing, we have different people on different shifts at different times.” Lt. Col. Russell described.

Because at Moody, you have to be ready to take to the skies at all times.

“Perfect example of that was Hurricane Laura. We had a group of individuals standing by, bags packed in their cars, ready to go in case the country needed us.” Aron Peterson, crew chief NCOC on Moody Air Force Base said.

The officers are honored to serve during the pandemic.

“It feels like you can really be depended upon and it gives you that self, sense of pride, knowing that no matter what this world might throw at you, you’ll be able to adapt, be able to overcome and it’s not just a personal thing, it’s a big group effort,” Peterson explained.

Working to soar over COVID-19

Moody Air Force Base says it’s also been working with South Georgia public health officials to help fight the virus.

