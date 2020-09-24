Advertisement

Tallahassee community saying no to fall-time favorite in 2020

By Katie Kaplan
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Halloween 2020 was supposed to be pretty epic: It’s on a Saturday night and a full moon scheduled. But, with like so many things this year, many people are already counting it as another COVID cancelation.

One Tallahassee community has decided to press pause on a popular fall tradition.

“We want to discourage anybody from coming into the neighborhood really, which is too bad but it’s, you know, your health and safety is more important than any other holiday,” said Craig Shaw, a boardmember of the Lafayette Park Neighborhood Association.

The Association voted Monday night against their annual Halloween haunt.

That means no trick-or-treating this year for the scores of children who flock to Tallahassee’s infamous Beard Street and Ingleside Avenue.

“I understand why they’re doing that, but I’m pretty sad because it’s always been something to look forward to after the start of the school year,” said 14-year-old Everette Heckman.

And it’s a big bummer to those who create the over-the-top productions.

“Typically, we have a guy-wire going from the dormer down to the front with a flying ghost that’s hooked to a grouper rod,” explained resident Chad Heckman. “I’m not sure exactly what we’re going to do this year.”

Families in the sneighborhoodpend hundreds of dollars, and countless hours, making it into the most spooktakular event.

“Everybody looks forward to it,” Shaw said. “Everybody decorates their houses to the nines, and we can’t do that.”

Most neighbors WCTV spoke to are split on if they’re even going to decorate.

The neighborhood assocation says they will not be blocking off the streets, like usual, and instead will line them with signs that’ll remind people there will be no trick-or-treating this year.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

