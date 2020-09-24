Advertisement

Tallahassee Police arrest four for soclitation of prostitution

Tallahassee Police say one of the four people arrested on Wednesday was found with 13 grams of meth and a firearm.
Tallahassee Police say one of the four people arrested on Wednesday was found with 13 grams of meth and a firearm.(Tallahassee Police Department)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says four people have been arrested for solicitation of prostitution on Wednesday.

TPD says one of the arrestees was also charged with possession of 13 grams of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Wednesday, Sept. 23, the Tallahassee Police Department performed operations focused on prostitution in the Frenchtown...

Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Thursday, September 24, 2020

At this time, the names of any of the arrested people are unknown.

