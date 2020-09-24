Tallahassee Police arrest four for soclitation of prostitution
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says four people have been arrested for solicitation of prostitution on Wednesday.
TPD says one of the arrestees was also charged with possession of 13 grams of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
At this time, the names of any of the arrested people are unknown.
Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.