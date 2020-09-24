Advertisement

Tallahassee Police arrest man in connection to Sunday’s shooting on Joe Louis Street

Ronald Henry Brown Jr.
Ronald Henry Brown Jr.
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says an arrest has been made in the September 20 fatal shooting on Joe Louis Street.

TPD says 21-year-old Ronald Henry Brown Jr. turned himself into investigators on Tuesday.

The shooting resulted in the death of an unarmed man. Officials say the shooting occurred following a verbal altercation.

Brown has been charged with homicide and shooting into a conveyance.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact TPD at 850-891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

Following a thorough investigation, TPD has made an arrest in the recent shooting that occurred on Joe Louis...

Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

