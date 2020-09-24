Tallahassee Police arrest man in connection to Sunday’s shooting on Joe Louis Street
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says an arrest has been made in the September 20 fatal shooting on Joe Louis Street.
TPD says 21-year-old Ronald Henry Brown Jr. turned himself into investigators on Tuesday.
The shooting resulted in the death of an unarmed man. Officials say the shooting occurred following a verbal altercation.
Brown has been charged with homicide and shooting into a conveyance.
Authorities say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact TPD at 850-891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.
