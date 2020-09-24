Tallahassee Police arrest man in connection to Sunday’s shooting on Joe Louis Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says an arrest has been made in the September 20 fatal shooting on Joe Louis Street.

TPD says 21-year-old Ronald Henry Brown Jr. turned himself into investigators on Tuesday.

The shooting resulted in the death of an unarmed man. Officials say the shooting occurred following a verbal altercation.

Brown has been charged with homicide and shooting into a conveyance.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact TPD at 850-891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

Following a thorough investigation, TPD has made an arrest in the recent shooting that occurred on Joe Louis... Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.