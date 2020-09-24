Advertisement

Tallahassee residents mixed on feelings of Winter Festival cancellation

By Monica Casey
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee residents are having mixed reactions to the cancellations of the Winter Festival and other major fall events.

“I’m really happy that it’ll be keeping people safe. It might be out of the norm, but everything’s out of the norm right now,” said Sydney Dotson, a Tallahassee resident and current University of Florida student.

“If we have to go to these measures and cancel things that we’re all looking forward to, it’s just what you need to do,” said Megan Sytsma, a TCC student and Tallahassee resident.

“The Winter Festival is one of the key events, especially during the winter season! I’m sure with most people in Tallahassee there was a great disappointment!” said Doris Anderson, another Tallahassee resident.

Facebook comments on WCTV’s page were decidedly mixed about the decision.

The Winter Festival weekend brings 100,000 people to the downtown area; Downtown Improvement Authority CEO Elizabeth Emmanuel says that area will see an economic impact without those events.

“Really the important thing to us is ensuring that the businesses in the area still have the support,” said Emmanuel. “People come from out of town and they stay in the hotels, and they spend the night. They go grab drinks while they’re walking around; and there’s vendors that travel here for that event, so that’s another fiscal impact.”

The DIA is working on other, smaller events to fill the void left by the festival.

“What we’d really like to do is ensure that things are consistent. That way you always know that you can go downtown on a certain night, and the streets are closed.

If you can’t make it this week, if you don’t feel comfortable, it’ll be the same thing, repeated,” said Emmanuel.

The DIA already has a drive-in movie scheduled at the Civic Center for October 16; you can vote for the movie on the Facebook page.

