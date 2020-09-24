Taylor County picks up game Friday after losing matchup with FAMU DRS

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Taylor County High School has picked up a football game for Friday, after their originally scheduled game against FAMU DRS was called following DRS' move to virtual learning.

The Bulldogs are now slated to head to Baker to take on the Baker High School Gators.

All FAMU DRS football and volleyball games have been suspended for two weeks, to coincide with virtual learning. The school made the move to virtual after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

