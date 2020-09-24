Advertisement

Taylor County picks up game Friday after losing matchup with FAMU DRS

After losing their matchup with Friday against FAMU DRS, Taylor County will face Baker this week.
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Taylor County High School has picked up a football game for Friday, after their originally scheduled game against FAMU DRS was called following DRS' move to virtual learning.

The Bulldogs are now slated to head to Baker to take on the Baker High School Gators.

🛑🛑🛑 GAME CHANGE 🛑🛑🛑 The Bulldogs will no longer be playing home this week against FAMU High. Instead the Dawgs will be...

Posted by Taylor County Touchdown Club on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

All FAMU DRS football and volleyball games have been suspended for two weeks, to coincide with virtual learning. The school made the move to virtual after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

