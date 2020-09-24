Two killed in rollover crash in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia State Patrol says two people died in a rollover crash in Thomasville early Thursday morning.

According to troopers, a 2006 Lexus was driving south on Fletcher Street around 2 a.m. When the car approached the Lester Street intersection, it hit a curb and vaulted, troopers say. The car then flew into a tree and overturned several times, coming to a rest on its roof.

According to GSP, the passenger was thrown from the car, while the driver was partially thrown. Troopers say neither were wearing seatbelts.

The driver, 30-year-old Todd Asbey, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the passenger, 20-year-old Ah’yhana Williams, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, troopers say.

GSP says it is still investigating what led to the crash. Troopers are trying to see if speed was a factor. There was no evidence of drugs or alcohol connected to this crash, GSP says.

