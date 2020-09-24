Valdosta QB eligibility questioned by GHSA, Propst claims to be unaware of any issue

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Valdosta High School quarterback Jake Garcia’s eligibility is being investigated by the GHSA, Valdosta City Schools superintendent Todd Cason confirmed.

Cason says earlier this week, the school received an e-mail from the GHSA about the issue: The senior quarterback transferred from California to Valdosta because the Golden State decided not to play high school football this season.

The GHSA is investigating circumstances around the move to determine if Garcia made a legal move. The allegations surfaced after in an ESPN video clip where Garcia’s dad said he and his mother legally separated to meet the GHSA transfer rule requirements.

At practice on Wednesday, Wildcats Head Coach Rush Propst was asked about the matter.

“I’ve heard that," Propst said, "But I have not received any official documentation on that, no.”

“You haven’t received any documentation from the GHSA saying that he was under investigation,” WCTV’s Joey Lamar asked in a follow-up question.

“I haven’t," Propst responded. "Now, the administration may have, but I have not seen it. I couldn’t comment on it if I knew what was going on. I can’t comment when I don’t know what’s going on.”

In most cases, the GHSA does not investigate situations unless a complaint is filed.

WCTV reached out to the GHSA on Wednesday, and they said, “I am very sorry, but we do not comment on ongoing investigations.”

Propst was also asked if he felt someone was trying to hurt his program by investigating his quarterback.

“People don’t like successful people,” Propst said. “They do what they can to tear you down, but at the same token, I have no patience with mediocracy. I’m not a guy that believes in mediocracy and being comfortable. I’m going to always push the high bar and have high expectations.”

Coach Propst said the team is not holding out Garcia because of eligibility. He said they are holding him out because of a lower leg injury and he will be a game-time decision.

Valdosta travels to Colquitt County Friday.

