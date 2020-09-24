Advertisement

Wakulla families having difficulties with digital learning

The Wakulla County Schools say 850 students are staying away from the classroom, and some parents are voicing their concerns about how its all going.
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAKULLA, Fla. (WCTV) - A most unusual school year in Wakulla County is in its second month and hundreds of families of distance learners are still trying to navigate a sometimes frustrating process.

We all know this is an unprecedented problem with no easy answer, but parents who have talked with WCTV say the district could be doing more.

Take Lucina Molina; the Crawfordville grandmother decided to play teacher this semester as her daughter continues to work full time as a nurse. But, from the start, Molina says she never received training, assignments wouldn’t submit and failing grades began to pop up on progress reports.

Last week, Molina took her concerns to the school board meeting, where she says the board didn’t seem to care.

“I’m very angry about being left in the dark with all of this,” Molina said. “It’s almost like the virtual people are punished. That the children are punished. Not only the children but the caregivers that are trying to teach them.”

Superintendent Bobby Pearce says all IT issues reported to the district have been resolved and parents with issues should reach out to their teachers for help.

Jacob Murphey will have a full story on this issue tonight on Eyewitness News at 11 p.m.

