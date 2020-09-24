WATCH: Bailiff dives over stair railing to try to catch escapee; Man still at large

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Law enforcement is searching for the man who eluded a deputy and bailiff as he escaped the Highland County Courthouse after being sentenced.

Nicholas Garrison, 33, was in court on Tuesday where was sentenced for a meth possession charge.

Garrison was in the process of being handcuffed by a deputy and bailiff when he managed to break away, according to Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera.

Courtroom cameras show Garrison taking off, running through the courtroom, and out a door.

The door leads to a set of stairs and Garrison is seen running down them.

The bailiff dives headfirst over the banister as he tried to grab the running Garrison.

The bailiff, unable to stop Garrison, broke four of his ribs and suffered a minor concussion when he landed on the stairs, Sheriff Barrera said.

Garrison was able to get outside, and he hasn’t been seen since.

He was last seen wearing black jeans, a blue shirt, and Nike shoes.

Garrison is 6′, 180-pounds, with dyed blued hair, hazel eyes, and some tattoos.

Nicholas Garrison, 33, has not been seen since he ran from the Highland County Courthouse on Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office. (Source: Highland County Sheriff’s Office)

If you have any information on his location, you are asked to call the Highland County Sheriff’s Office at 937-393-1421 or the Hillsboro Police Department at 937-393-3411.

Copyright 2020 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.