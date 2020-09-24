Advertisement

Youth sports directors excited after Commission’s decision to allow fall sports at City facilities

Youth sports directors are thrilled after the City Commission voted to allow fall sports.
By Monica Casey
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Youth sports directors are rejoicing after the Tallahassee City Commission voted to allow sporting activities at City facilities this fall; the vote was unanimous.

Kip West is part of the Board for the Tallahassee-Leon Babe Ruth Baseball League; he says they actually opened registration a month ago in preparation for the decision.

This year has more teenagers than past years, but West says he understands the importance of following COVID-19 guidelines and the responsibility they face.

He says he plans to have limited people in dugouts at one time and wear masks when possible. He also says they’ll utilize green spaces on the fields to keep players socially distanced, and there will likely be no concession stands this year.

West says playing extracurricular sports is important for not only the physical but also the mental and social health of children and teenagers.

“They need to feel a sense of normalcy with this thing, and this is a great step forward. You know, getting back in school, whether you chose brick and mortar or whether you chose digital, it was a choice. And I think our kids need an opportunity to chose to play or not to play,” said West.

During Wednesday’s meeting, the Commission also voted to allow limited Leon County School Swim meets at Trousdell Aquatic Center.

The City says registration information will be posted on the City website on Saturday; the registration period will run from Saturday through to Wednesday. You can also register by phone.

