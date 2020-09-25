Advertisement

Cairo High School football game canceled after player tests positive for COVID-19

Cairo Football
Cairo Football(Joey Lamar)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020
CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) - Cairo High School has canceled its football game against Dothan High School in Alabama after a Cairo player tested positive for coronavirus.

Cairo Football Coach Steve Devoursney confirmed the news to WCTV Friday afternoon.

The Dothan Wolves Football Twitter account first posted about the cancellation at 11:11 a.m. Friday.

