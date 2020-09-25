Cairo High School football game canceled after player tests positive for COVID-19

CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) - Cairo High School has canceled its football game against Dothan High School in Alabama after a Cairo player tested positive for coronavirus.

Cairo Football Coach Steve Devoursney confirmed the news to WCTV Friday afternoon.

The Dothan Wolves Football Twitter account first posted about the cancellation at 11:11 a.m. Friday.

Homecoming game versus Cairo, GA is canceled due to a Cairo player testing positive. We are currently looking for an opponent for Saturday, September 26th. — Dothan Wolves Football (@DothanWolvesFB) September 25, 2020

