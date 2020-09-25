Cairo High School football game canceled after player tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) - Cairo High School has canceled its football game against Dothan High School in Alabama after a Cairo player tested positive for coronavirus.
Cairo Football Coach Steve Devoursney confirmed the news to WCTV Friday afternoon.
The Dothan Wolves Football Twitter account first posted about the cancellation at 11:11 a.m. Friday.
