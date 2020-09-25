Chiles-Godby game to serve as test to see what can be phased in

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday marks the first day of the high school football season for Leon County Schools.

Leon County Athletic Director Scott Hansen says he’s excited for the LCS opener between Godby and Chiles.

There were supposed to be two games this week, but the matchup between Leon and Rickards was canceled when Leon had to quarantine 11 players because a positive COVID-19 case.

Hansen says the game between Chiles and Godby game will have 400 fans: Tickets were limited to 200 per team, but also the game will serve as a test run to see if cheerleaders, bands, and more fans can be added at a later date.

“Next week, after we look tomorrow night after we are out at Cox and we see how it looks. If we see where we can have the cheerleaders come in, then we are going to have the cheerleaders come in. Probably allow the cheerleaders in next week. Phasing it in. Then the week after that we are going to work with the pep bands,” Hansen said.

He added that if the bands wanted to do a performance before the game or at halftime, they would allow the bands to come in, perform and then leave.

