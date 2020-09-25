Chiles, Godby head coaches share playful banter before matchup

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tomorrow is the first time any Leon County Public School will play a varsity football game this season.

The game will be between Godby and Chiles. The game between Leon and Rickards was canceled. The teams did not play in the regular season last year, but in the previous two contests Godby won both.

These coaches know each other well and they traded some friendly banter before the game.

“[Godby Coach Brandon McCray] tweeted out that they are the Leon County football factory,” Chiles Head Coach Kevin Pettis said. “So heck, they must be pretty good if they are the football factory. I don’t know how that works being the football factory. Do you place your order in the spring? But if you do, I’ve got some orders Brandon if you’re listening I’ve got some orders for you.”

“Naw, no response for that,” McCray said. “It’s really about these kids and having the opportunity to compete and having fun on Friday nights. So no response. It’s not really a rivalry if it’s one sided.”

The game kicks off tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. at Gene Cox Stadium.

