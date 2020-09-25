City Commission watching closely for large crowds this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - City Commissioners are keeping a close eye this weekend on large crowds, hoping large parking lot parties and pool parties won’t be happening. The Tallahassee Police Department says that problem has only increased in recent weeks, and leaders are concerned about the spread of COVID.

Commissioners did not pass a proposed emergency ordinance on Wednesday; it would have prohibited groups of more than 10 from gathering between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. in outdoor places on Fridays and Saturdays; however, depending on the upcoming weekend’s events, it’s not off the table.

“Since June, we’ve responded to more than 200 calls of service regarding large parties,” said TPD Director of Communications and Marketing Alicia Turner.

TPD responded to twelve large parties Saturday night alone.

One business that saw a large crowd partying was Relish Big Tasty Burgers.

“I don’t know what it is that makes our parking lot so wonderful to party in, but it happens,” said Owner Tommy Richardson.

Richardson says it was an issue before the pandemic as well.

“I just tell my staff if that ever happens, you can go ahead and call TPD,” he said. You don’t know who’s been tested positive who hasn’t."

TPD is asking people not to gather in large groups this upcoming weekend.

“We want people to be safe, we want them to social distance, and that just can’t happen, even if it’s outdoors,” said Turner.

City Commissioners are also warning against the large gatherings.

“We all deserve to have a great time, but we all deserve to not be stricken with COVID either, through no fault of our own,” said Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox. “I believe that based on what we learn this weekend, if not next week, very soon, we will need to come in and try to find a solution.”

Williams-Cox says the Commission wants to hear from the public, directing people to her Facebook page to voice their opinions.

TPD is looking at the possibility of a task force, teaming up with University police departments.

“Once you put policies in place to make sure people understand there will be repercussions for their actions, that can curb the likelihood of people gathering.”

That initiative is still in its early stages.

Police are looking at the possibility of using video of faces and license plates from the parties for universities to discipline students who are not following COVID guidelines; however, Governor Ron DeSantis said in a press conference on Thursday that he would be establishing a “Students' Bill of Rights” to combat off-campus restrictions.

Richardson says he wants to keep his business safe, and that his employees have enough to deal with without large crowds hanging out in the parking lot.

“Nothing really good happens after midnight, as they say.”

