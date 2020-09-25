Advertisement

Colquitt County softball wins extra innings thriller against Lowndes

Colquitt County Softball
Colquitt County Softball(Joey Lamar)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The top two softball teams in Region 1-AAAAAAA, Colquitt County and Lowndes, played an instant classic in Moultrie on Sept. 24.

The first game of the double header went extra innings with Colquitt County winning on a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth, 1-0.

Lowndes was able to rebound for a 7-2 win and split twin bill.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FHSAA

St. John Paul II football seeks first win of season after long layoff

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The St. John Paul II football team will try to pick up its first win of the season tonight.

FHSAA

Godby announces timeline for new boys basketball coach

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The search for a new boys' basketball coach at Amos P. Godby high school is underway, according to athletic director Teresa Gunter.

FHSAA

Chiles, Godby head coaches share playful banter before matchup

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Tomorrow is the first time any Leon County Public School will play a varsity football game this season.

GHSA

Lowndes football to have tough test against Lee County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Lowndes High School football team enters this weekend ranked #9 in the nation and will face a tough test on Friday against Lee County.

Latest News

FHSAA

Chiles-Godby game to serve as test to see what can be phased in

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Friday marks the first day of the high school football season for Leon County Schools.

FHSAA

Maclay volleyball not surprised with strong start

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Maclay volleyball team has gotten off to an impressive 4-2 start this season, but the Marauders' schedule is about to get a lot tougher.

Sports

Pac-12 to kick off 7-game football season in early November

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

FHSAA

Gadsden County game vs. Wakulla canceled after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Friday’s game between Gadsden County and Wakulla High School has been canceled following a positive COVID-19 test on the GCHS program.

Seminoles

FSU to enforce stricter policies at home games, including wear masks inside Doak Campbell Stadium

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By 10 Tampa Bay
Florida State University has enacted new policies for fans attending home football games at Doak Campbell Stadium.

FHSAA

Taylor County picks up game Friday after losing matchup with FAMU DRS

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Bulldogs are now slated to head to Baker to take on the Baker High School Gators.