Colquitt County softball wins extra innings thriller against Lowndes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The top two softball teams in Region 1-AAAAAAA, Colquitt County and Lowndes, played an instant classic in Moultrie on Sept. 24.

The first game of the double header went extra innings with Colquitt County winning on a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth, 1-0.

Lowndes was able to rebound for a 7-2 win and split twin bill.

