Dutch Baby Pancakes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Registered dietitian Barbra Crumpacker and her son Will joined WCTV on set to showcase this recipe.

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup 2% reduced-fat milk

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 large eggs

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoons butter

Top with maple syrup, fruit, nuts, other favorite toppings or recipes below.

METHOD

Preheat oven to 450°.

Place a 9-inch cast-iron or oven proof skillet in a 450° oven for 10 minutes. Combine first 6 ingredients, stirring with a whisk until smooth. Melt 1 tablespoon butter in preheated pan until browned, swirling to evenly coat pan. Add batter; Bake at 450° for 10 minutes or until puffed and browned. Top with your favorite toppings.

Yield: 6 servings About 250 calories; 5 g fat

Glazed Bananas

½ Tablespoon butter

3 large firm bananas, halved lengthwise

1/2 cup coffee-flavored liqueur (Kahlúa)

1/2 cup frozen reduced-calorie whipped topping, thawed

Cut banana halves in half crosswise. Melt tablespoon butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add bananas; cook 2 minutes on each side or until browned. Add liqueur; simmer 1 minute. Serve with Dutch baby; top with whipped topping.

Caramelized Apples

4 Granny Smith apples, cored and thinly sliced (about 1 pound)

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

2 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice

Combine sliced apples, brown sugar, and lemon juice. Heat a 10-inch skillet over medium heat. Add apple mixture; sauté 5 minutes or until pears are golden. Remove pear mixture from pan, and keep warm.

