Advertisement

Dutch Baby Pancakes

By Barbra Crumpacker | GoNutritious.com Registered Dietitian
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Registered dietitian Barbra Crumpacker and her son Will joined WCTV on set to showcase this recipe.

INGREDIENTS

  • 1/2 cup 2% reduced-fat milk
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 tablespoons butter
  • Top with maple syrup, fruit, nuts, other favorite toppings or recipes below.

METHOD

Preheat oven to 450°.

Place a 9-inch cast-iron or oven proof skillet in a 450° oven for 10 minutes. Combine first 6 ingredients, stirring with a whisk until smooth. Melt 1 tablespoon butter in preheated pan until browned, swirling to evenly coat pan. Add batter; Bake at 450° for 10 minutes or until puffed and browned. Top with your favorite toppings.

Yield: 6 servings  About 250 calories; 5 g fat

Glazed Bananas

  • ½ Tablespoon butter
  • 3 large firm bananas, halved lengthwise
  • 1/2 cup coffee-flavored liqueur (Kahlúa)
  • 1/2 cup frozen reduced-calorie whipped topping, thawed

Cut banana halves in half crosswise. Melt tablespoon butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add bananas; cook 2 minutes on each side or until browned. Add liqueur; simmer 1 minute. Serve with Dutch baby; top with whipped topping.

Caramelized Apples

  • 4 Granny Smith apples, cored and thinly sliced (about 1 pound)
  • 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
  • 2 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice

Combine sliced apples, brown sugar, and lemon juice. Heat a 10-inch skillet over medium heat. Add apple mixture; sauté 5 minutes or until pears are golden. Remove pear mixture from pan, and keep warm.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Recipes

Dutch Baby Pancake

Updated: 1 hour ago
Registered dietitian Barbra Crumpacker joined WCTV on set to showcase this recipe.

Recipes

Crab Cake with Creole Mustard Sauce

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:04 PM EDT
|
By Chef Levi Newsome | Publix Aprons Cooking School
Chef Levi Newsome from the Publix Aprons Cooking School showcased this recipe on the WCTV set.

Recipes

Crab Cake with Creole Mustard Sauce

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 1:56 PM EDT
Chef Levi Newsome from the Publix Aprons Cooking School showcased this recipe on the WCTV set.

Recipes

Junk in the Trunk Chocolate Chip Cookies with Pecans and Coconut

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 2:14 PM EDT
|
By Chef Lolani Green
Chef Lolani Green from Q-Ti Cakes brought these scrumptious cookies to the WCTV studio!

Latest News

Recipes

Cooking with Cherry Rankin

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:57 AM EDT
|
By Will Desautelle
Cherry Rankin returns to the WCTV kitchen to show us her recipe for chicken parm.

In The Spotlight

WCTV Good Morning Show Weekend Edition - Cooking with Cherry

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:31 AM EDT
Cooking with Cherry

Recipes

Mongolian Beef and Broccoli with Stir-Fry Noodles

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:29 PM EDT
|
By Chef Douglas Sutton
Chef Douglas Sutton put his cooking skills on display as he whipped up this Asian delicacy for WCTV’s Art Myers and Michael Hudak.

Recipes

Mongolian Beef and Broccoli with Stir-Fry Noodles

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:17 PM EDT
Chef Douglas Sutton put his cooking skills on display as he whipped up this Asian delicacy for WCTV’s Art Myers and Michael Hudak.

Recipes

Grilled Scallops with Summer Sweet Corn Salad

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:02 AM EDT
|
By Chef Levi Newsome | Publix Aprons Cooking School
Chef Levi Newsome from the Publix Aprons Cooking School showcased this recipe on the WCTV set.

Recipes

Grilled Scallops with Summer Sweet Corn Salad

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:40 AM EDT
Chef Levi Newsome joined WCTV on set to showcase this recipe.