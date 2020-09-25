Dyke Industries stabbing suspect found competent to stand trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Antwann Brown — the suspect in the Dyke Industries stabbing — has been found competent to stand trial.

Court records show that Brown was deemed competent by a judge on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Brown is accused of stabbing five of his co-workers in an attack on Sept. 11, 2019. He told investigators he “wigged out” and saw demons in them. All of the victims survived.

Court records show Brown’s next hearing is set for October 20. No trial date has yet been set.

