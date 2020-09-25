Family suing over release of graphic body cam video

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The family of Malik Jackson is suing the City of Tallahassee for releasing police body cam footage of their dead son.

Jackson was stabbed to death in May outside of his home on Saxon Street.

The suspect, Tony McDade, was later shot and killed by police.

Jackson’s father, Antonio Brown, filed suit Friday claiming release of body cam footage violated his family’s right to privacy and intentionally inflicted emotional distress.

The family says the video shows officers “attempting to revive Jackson’s lifeless body” and shows “Jackson’s blood-spattered face and body” as he’s carried by his hands and feet to a stretcher and loaded onto an ambulance.

The lawsuit says “inclusion of real-time, unedited video footage of Jackson’s dead body is outrageous, reckless and deliberately indifferent.”

The city took the video down from its web site after public outcry and multiple requests from the family.

We have reached out to the city for comment and are still awaiting a response.

