FSU students react to new COVID guidelines for home football games

Criticism posted online over crowds of fans appearing to not social distance or properly wear masks at FSU game.
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FSU posted new guidelines for home football games following the backlash the school received after the home opener. Photos of fans not wearing masks and appearing not to social distance circulated online after the Seminoles' loss to Georgia Tech on Sept. 12.

Students WCTV spoke to Thursday night indicated the new guidelines may make them reconsider attending games at Doak Campbell Stadium.

“To be honest, I think the difference is if you’re scared of the virus and you don’t want to be around that, just don’t go," said freshman James McCleloand.

FSU students sounded off on the new guidelines put into place for home football games, with some saying the atmosphere inside the stadium already feels eerie.

“I guess it was kind of spooky being in the stadium being so close to people," said student Charles Chinn. "It was just different for the past couple of months being distant and everything, and everyone is kinda packed together.”

The new guidelines require students to get tested the week prior to attending the game, as well as wearing masks throughout it.

Students on campus had mixed opinions on how they feel about these changes.

“I think it’s probably smart, it will probably keep people safe and also it will allow people to be more comfortable while they’re there," said student Mark Witzen.

Other students felt that they should be allowed more freedom.

“We should be able to go to these football games. We should be able to have fun, and we should be able to watch our football team wins games not feeling disrespected by the school making us wear masks, making us get the COVID test when we’re not even feeling symptoms," said McCleloand. "I think that’s against our will and we shouldn’t have to do something like that.”

But other students do tell WCTV that they feel that the university is doing the all that they can.

“I think the university is doing the very best they can with what they’re provided," explained Witzen. "I think if things are going in the right direction, we can slowly slim down stuff and make it so everyone is feeling comfortable and doing well.”

The students do say that they will always cheer for their 'Noles.

These guidelines require all attendees to wear masks and will go into place for FSU’s next home game against Jacksonville State on October 3.

