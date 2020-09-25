FSU volleyball’s opening matches against Clemson postponed due to COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State’s first two volleyball matches of the 2020 season have been postponed, according to the Clemson volleyball program.

The two programs were set to open the season as part of a two-game series to be played next Thursday and Friday at Tully Gym.

We have postponed our two-match series at Florida State, which was scheduled for Oct. 1-2. No makeup dates have been announced.https://t.co/iKNdA7wio6 — Clemson Volleyball 🏐 (@ClemsonVB) September 25, 2020

According to the Tigers' website, the decision was “made out of an abundance of caution after a small number of individuals within the program tested positive for COVID-19 within the last two weeks.”

Clemson says, at this time, no makeup date has been announced.

The postponement leaves six games on the schedule for the FSU volleyball team, with their first game now scheduled for Wednesday, October 7 at Georgia Tech.

WCTV has reached out to FSU for comment but have yet to hear back.

