Advertisement

FSU volleyball’s opening matches against Clemson postponed due to COVID-19

Florida State volleyball
Florida State volleyball(Florida State Athletics)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State’s first two volleyball matches of the 2020 season have been postponed, according to the Clemson volleyball program.

The two programs were set to open the season as part of a two-game series to be played next Thursday and Friday at Tully Gym.

According to the Tigers' website, the decision was “made out of an abundance of caution after a small number of individuals within the program tested positive for COVID-19 within the last two weeks.”

Clemson says, at this time, no makeup date has been announced.

The postponement leaves six games on the schedule for the FSU volleyball team, with their first game now scheduled for Wednesday, October 7 at Georgia Tech.

WCTV has reached out to FSU for comment but have yet to hear back.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

GHSA

Cairo High School football game canceled after player tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Cairo Football Coach Steve Devoursney confirmed the news to WCTV Friday afternoon.

GHSA

Colquitt County softball wins extra innings thriller against Lowndes

Updated: 6 hours ago
The top two softball teams in Region 1-AAAAAAA, Colquitt County and Lowndes, played an instant classic in Moultrie on Sept. 24.

FHSAA

Chiles, Godby head coaches share playful banter before matchup

Updated: 6 hours ago
Friday marks the first day of the high school football season for Leon County Schools.

Seminoles

FSU students react to new COVID guidelines for home football games

Updated: 7 hours ago
FSU posted new guidelines Thursday for their home football games following the backlash the school received after the home opener.

Latest News

FHSAA

St. John Paul II football seeks first win of season after long layoff

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The St. John Paul II football team will try to pick up its first win of the season tonight.

FHSAA

Godby announces timeline for new boys basketball coach

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The search for a new boys' basketball coach at Amos P. Godby high school is underway, according to athletic director Teresa Gunter.

GHSA

Colquitt County softball wins extra innings thriller against Lowndes

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The top two teams in Region 1-AAAAAAA, Colquitt County and Lowndes, played an instant classic in Moultrie on Sept. 24.

FHSAA

Chiles, Godby head coaches share playful banter before matchup

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Tomorrow is the first time any Leon County Public School will play a varsity football game this season.

GHSA

Lowndes football to have tough test against Lee County

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Lowndes High School football team enters this weekend ranked #9 in the nation and will face a tough test on Friday against Lee County.

FHSAA

Chiles-Godby game to serve as test to see what can be phased in

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Friday marks the first day of the high school football season for Leon County Schools.