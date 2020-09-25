Advertisement

Gadsden County game vs. Wakulla canceled after positive COVID-19 test

Friday's game between Wakulla and Gadsden County has been canceled after a positive COVID-19 test for GCHS.
Friday's game between Wakulla and Gadsden County has been canceled after a positive COVID-19 test for GCHS.(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WAKULLA, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday’s game between Gadsden County and Wakulla High School has been canceled following a positive COVID-19 test on the GCHS program.

A source close to the game told WCTV said a player tested positive. The sourced added that multiple positions groups were effected that would make it hard to play a game.

It is unknown the specific number of players who are quarantined, nor how long the quarantine would last or how many games will be impacted.

Earlier on Thursday, it was reported that Wakulla had picked up Jones High School, out of Orlando, as a make-up game, but that game will no longer happen.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

