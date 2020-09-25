Advertisement

Godby announces timeline for new boys basketball coach

(WCTV)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The search for a new boys' basketball coach at Amos P. Godby high school is underway, according to athletic director Teresa Gunter.

Gunter said the school will accept applications for a new head for the rest of this week and next week.

Godby hopes to make an announce of a new head coach by Oct. 9, according to Gunter.

The athletic director said the delay in starting the process was due “clearing kids for fall sports.” Godby’s volleyball team started playing this week and the football team opens the season against Chiles on Sept. 25.

They expect a five-person hiring committee to be involved in the process, although nothing is official yet.

Gunter said the committee is looking for the best candidate. A candidate who is “the best for fit for the students and the community.” Internal prospects are encouraged to apply, but will not be shown favorable treatment.

Since outgoing coach Andy Colville made the announcement on Twitter, there have been several resumes already submitted.

There is still no interim coach because there is “no reason." Gunter noted that Leon County athletics is not allowing winter sports to condition before the first day of practice. The urgency she feels is hiring the right person for the job.

Colville resigned early this week after 13 seasons of leading the program.

