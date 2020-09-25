Gov. DeSantis lifts all restrictions on restaurants

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WCTV) - Gov. Ron DeSantis says he is lifting all restrictions that were placed on restaurants to halt the spread of coronavirus.

DeSantis made the announcement during a press conference in St. Petersburg Friday afternoon. He was speaking at The Birchwood hotel.

“In the state of Florida, we are today moving into what we initially called Phase 3, and what that will mean for restaurants is there will not be limitations from the state of Florida,” DeSantis says.

DeSantis says this announcement guarantees restaurants can operate at a minimum of 50% capacity. If local ordinances restrict restaurants from operating between 50% and 100% capacity, DeSantis says the county will have to explain why.

The easing of restrictions comes after the state has seen a steady decrease in coronavirus cases, positivity rates and hospitalizations. As of Thursday, the state reported a 4.29% positivity rate, down from a high of 18% in early July.

The governor signed an executive order on March 20 directing all restaurants and food establishments to suspend on-premise food and alcohol consumption.

Establishments were allowed to operate their kitchens only for the purpose of providing delivery or takeout services.

On May 4, the governor allowed restaurants to slowly reopen, first at 25% capacity and then at half full, with social distancing guidelines in place.

Florida bars remain restricted to half capacity. Bars were allowed to reopen for three weeks in June, but the state shut them down again after a spike in COVID cases. The Department of Business and Professional Regulation allowed bars to reopen again September 14.

You can watch the full press conference, which was broadcast live on WCTV’s Facebook page, below.

