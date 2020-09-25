‘I would never expect someone...just bleeding to death like that’: Four overnight shootings under investigation in Gadsden County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One man is dead and two others are injured after a series of overnight shootings in Gadsden County.

The Gadsden County Sheriff’s office and Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating four shootings happening within three hours throughout the county.

The first shooting took place off Cane Creek Road near Quincy around 10:00 p.m. Sheriff’s officials say gunshots were reported after a homeowner called 911, suspecting their car was getting broken in to. No injuries were reported at that location.

The second shooting took place about an hour later near the Kelly’s Junior store off Jefferson Street and Barack Obama Boulevard.

Store owners say a man with a gunshot wound came into the store asking for help. A store manager called an ambulance.

“Pulled in to our parking lot, ran right into the store basically just asking for help,” said store owner Ray Haifa. “I would never expect someone to run into the store just bleeding to death like that.”

Haifa says that while it was a shocking situation, overall it’s a quiet area.

“We hardly ever hear of stuff like that happening around here, so it doesn’t really impact the safety,” Haifa said. “We feel safe, we know everyone who comes in here mostly, ninety percent of the customers we know, we see them on a daily basis.”

The third shooting under investigation happened around 11:40 p.m. on Annie Brown Road, also in Quincy. Sheriff’s officials say homeowners told deputies someone came and shot at their home. No injuries were reported at this location.

The fourth and final shooting happened shortly before 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning. Officials say a car crashed near Greensboro Highway and Gardner Avenue.

The passenger in the vehicle was found dead with gunshot wounds. The driver was taken to the hospital, also with gunshot wounds, but is expected to be okay.

Residents in the area were shocked by the scene, recalling hearing gunshots before seeing several law enforcement vehicles and personnel on the scene late into the night.

GCSO officials say there are no suspects in any of these shootings, and there is no information whether any of them are connected.

All of them are still under investigation.

