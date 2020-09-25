Advertisement

Leon County School District opens window for switching learning method

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County School District parents will have the chance to switch their students from virtual learning to in-person learning and vice versa for the second nine weeks of the school year.

According to a post from the LCS Facebook page, parents can request to change their students' learning method beginning Tuesday, Sept. 29. They will have until Oct. 9 to call their student’s school and request the change, LCS says.

If parents don’t make the call, their kids will continue the learning method they originally selected before the school year began for the second nine weeks.

LCS says the second nine weeks begins Nov. 3, 2020, and ends Jan. 15, 2021.

