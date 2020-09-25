Lowndes football to have tough test against Lee County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Lowndes High School football team enters this weekend ranked #9 in the nation and will face a tough test on Friday against Lee County.

The Vikings have their work cut off for them: Lee County is 2-0 and they have outscored their opponents 110-0 this season.

“Coach Fabrizo does a great job there and we are going to have to be ready to go in three phases,” Lowndes Head Coach Jamey DuBose said. “Special teams, offense and defense. We’re going to have to execute well. They are going to come in here really excited to play. We’ve got to play our game. We have to worry about Lowndes and play Lowndes football.”

The game kicks off at 8 p.m. at Joe Wilson Stadium on Friday.

