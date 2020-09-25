Advertisement

Maclay volleyball not surprised with strong start

Maclay Volleyball
Maclay Volleyball(Joey Lamar)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Maclay volleyball team has gotten off to an impressive 4-2 start this season, but the Marauders' schedule is about to get a lot tougher.

The fast start is even more impressive when you consider seven out of the 12 girls are freshmen.

Over the next two weeks, Maclay will face Lincoln, Leon and Chiles, all teams in higher classifications, and Maclay is welcoming the challenge of playing tough competition.

First-year head coach Deijah Washington says she was not surprised with the strong start.

“We’ve definitely gelled as a team,” Kate Krizner said. “We’ve gotten to have months of practice, which we are very lucky in that way because a lot of teams have not been allowed to get in the gym as much as we have. I think a lot of it is cohesion. That’s what we have a lot of this year.”

Maclay will play Lincoln Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

