MEAC champion to receive auto-bid to FCS playoffs

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference will be given an automatic bid into the Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs this coming spring for the first time since 2014.

“I would like to thank the FCS Commissioners, Football Championship Committee and the Football Oversight Committee for supporting the MEAC’s automatic qualifier (AQ) status and I am excited for our student-athletes and coaches to participate in the FCS playoffs,” MEAC Commissioner Dennis E. Thomas said. “Furthermore, the MEAC is primed to make history this spring with its first-ever championship game and it is exciting to make that sort of history in our 50th Anniversary.”

The first-ever MEAC title game will be held the weekend of April 16-18.

The spring of 2021 will see the FCS playoff field reduced from 24 teams to 16; those teams will be selected into the bracket on Sunday, April 18 followed by a first-round of playoff games to take place over the weekend of April 24.

FAMU last participated in the FCS playoffs in the 2001 season, falling to #2 Georgia Southern, 60-35, in the first round.

For more on the MEAC’s inclusion in the 2021 FCS playoffs, click here.

