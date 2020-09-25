New documents detail attempted escape by Ox Bow Circle murder suspect

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New details have been released on an alleged escape attempt by an accused murderer at the Tallahassee International Airport last week.

An arrest affidavit lays out how 24-year-old Yuri Harris was able to evade two private transport agents as he was being extradited from Missouri to Leon County to face charges for several robberies and a murder.

The records show one of the agents from the private transport company U.S. Corrections told investigators they picked Harris up from the Jackson County Jail in Missouri on September 16.

Officials say Harris was dressed in civilian clothes and was secured by handcuffs in front of his body and was provided a jacket that covered them so other passengers on the flight were not aware an inmate was being transported.

The agent says Harris complained his handcuffs were too tight before taking off on the first flight. After complaining a second time, the cuffs were loosened

The records go on to say that when they arrived in Tallahassee, Harris managed to escape custody as the two agents were attempting to rent a car, and exited a side door at the airport. After getting a tip from a witness that Harris ran east, one of the agents noticed him running towards FedEx, located on airport grounds. They then lost sight of him.

The documents show Harris was later seen crawling under a FedEx semi-trailer by Airport Operations employees, who had begun checking surveillance footage. Local law enforcement then located Harris under the trailer and took him into custody.

Harris was formally charged with escape while in custody at the Leon County Jail. He’s also accused of murder in a deadly home invasion on Ox Bow Circle on August 27.

Newly filed court documents in that case say Harris pistol-whipped the man who opened the door, punched his wife, and shot and killed another family member who had heard the commotion and was trying to help.

The documents go on to say the family fought to restrain Harris after the shooting, but he was able to escape, leaving behind a gun and zip ties in the process.

Harris was eventually arrested, along with his wife, in Missouri a few days later.

He is also facing charges for a series of convenience store hold-ups this summer.

