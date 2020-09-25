Advertisement

New documents detail attempted escape by Ox Bow Circle murder suspect

Yuri Harris was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility on Wednesday.
By Ben Kaplan
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New details have been released on an alleged escape attempt by an accused murderer at the Tallahassee International Airport last week.

An arrest affidavit lays out how 24-year-old Yuri Harris was able to evade two private transport agents as he was being extradited from Missouri to Leon County to face charges for several robberies and a murder.

The records show one of the agents from the private transport company U.S. Corrections told investigators they picked Harris up from the Jackson County Jail in Missouri on September 16.

Officials say Harris was dressed in civilian clothes and was secured by handcuffs in front of his body and was provided a jacket that covered them so other passengers on the flight were not aware an inmate was being transported.

The agent says Harris complained his handcuffs were too tight before taking off on the first flight. After complaining a second time, the cuffs were loosened

The records go on to say that when they arrived in Tallahassee, Harris managed to escape custody as the two agents were attempting to rent a car, and exited a side door at the airport. After getting a tip from a witness that Harris ran east, one of the agents noticed him running towards FedEx, located on airport grounds. They then lost sight of him.

The documents show Harris was later seen crawling under a FedEx semi-trailer by Airport Operations employees, who had begun checking surveillance footage. Local law enforcement then located Harris under the trailer and took him into custody.

Harris was formally charged with escape while in custody at the Leon County Jail. He’s also accused of murder in a deadly home invasion on Ox Bow Circle on August 27.

Newly filed court documents in that case say Harris pistol-whipped the man who opened the door, punched his wife, and shot and killed another family member who had heard the commotion and was trying to help.

The documents go on to say the family fought to restrain Harris after the shooting, but he was able to escape, leaving behind a gun and zip ties in the process.

Harris was eventually arrested, along with his wife, in Missouri a few days later.

He is also facing charges for a series of convenience store hold-ups this summer.

Latest News

News

Lowndes football player saves Valdosta senior from burning car

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Amber Spradley
A Lowndes High School football player was awarded a Hero of the Heart award Monday from the school board after springing into action last month and saving a Valdosta High School senior from a burning car.

FHSAA

Gadsden County game vs. Wakulla canceled after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Friday’s game between Gadsden County and Wakulla High School has been canceled following a positive COVID-19 test on the GCHS program.

News

‘I would never expect someone...just bleeding to death like that’: Four overnight shootings under investigation in Gadsden County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
One man is dead and two others are injured after a series of overnight shootings in Gadsden County.

News

Youth sports directors excited after Commission’s decision to allow fall sports at City facilities

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
Youth sports directors are rejoicing after the Tallahassee City Commission voted to allow sporting activities at City facilities this fall; the vote was unanimous.

Latest News

News

Youth sports directors excited after Commission’s decision to allow fall sports at City facilities

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
Youth sports directors are rejoicing after the Tallahassee City Commission voted to allow sporting activities at City facilities this fall; the vote was unanimous.

Forecast

Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: September 24, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Thursday, September 24.

News

Tallahassee residents mixed on feelings of Winter Festival cancellation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
Tallahassee residents are having mixed reactions to the cancellations of the Winter Festival and other major fall events.

News

FAMU students overcome odds after struggling with homelessness

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
Florida A&M students who have struggled with homelessness are making a successful path forward thanks to a program at the university.

News

Wakulla families having difficulties with digital learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
The Wakulla County Schools say 850 students are staying away from the classroom, and some parents are voicing their concerns about how its all going.

News

Car pulled out of marsh by Franklin County authorities

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
First responders in Franklin County pulled a car out of a marsh near Apalachicola, according to Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith.