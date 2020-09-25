St. John Paul II football seeks first win of season after long layoff

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The St. John Paul II football team will try to pick up its first win of the season tonight.

The Panthers' season got off to a rough start on the road at Lakeland Christian. Then JP II had an open week. When they were set to play North Florida Christian last week, the game was canceled because NFC had to quarantine. So almost three weeks have passed since the last time JP II played and they are itching to get back on the gridiron.

“We have a lot of new athletes and a lot of key pieces so definitely the culture has changed this year,” Arnold said. “It’s changed a lot. We are a very sound oriented team. A probably the key with us will be conditioning. We are fast-paced team who likes to throw the first hit.”

JP II’s game with North Bay Haven is tonight at 7 p.m.

