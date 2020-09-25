Stewart Street Elementary School administrators in quarantine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The superintendent of Gadsden County Schools says seven Stewart Street Elementary School employees, including the principal, are in quarantine. According to Superintendent Roger Milton, the employees came into contact with a clerical staff member who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Milton says he has no plans to shut down the school or others in the district. No students are in quarantine as a result of this update, Milton says.

Milton says he understands parents are concerned, but he says it is safe and they will continue to have students in brick and mortar classrooms. The school has gone through a deep cleaning.

Superintendent Milton is currently acting as Stewart Street Elementary School’s principal while Lisa Robinson is in quarantine. He says there is a plan in place to bring in other teachers to fill the remaining positions while the employees are in quarantine.

