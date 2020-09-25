Advertisement

Tallahassee Urban League to host city-wide voter registration drive

By Elizabeth Millner
Sep. 24, 2020
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Thursday, the Tallahassee Urban League announced they will have a city-wide voter registration drive.

The organization hopes to encourage everyone to be registered to vote for the upcoming November 3 election.

The chairman of Tallahassee Urban League’s board says it’s not just about being registered to vote, but it’s also about heading to polls to let your voice be heard.

“All of the sacrifices that have been made over the years, the blood that has been shed for individuals to have the right to vote. Every person who is eligible to vote, must vote,” said Jerome Jones.

The voter registration drive will take place on Saturday, September 26th at the following locations:

  • Tallahassee Urban League, 923 Old Bainbridge Rd., from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
  • Piggly Wiggly, 2526 S. Monroe St., from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Fresh 4 Less, 3813 N. Monroe St., from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

If you can’t make it on Saturday, Tallahassee Urban League will be holding another voter registration drive on Tuesday, September 29 at the following locations:

  • Tallahassee Urban League, 923 Old Bainbridge Rd., from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • TCC Student Union, 444 Appleyard Dr., from 10 a.m. -1 p.m.

