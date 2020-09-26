Advertisement

As Florida enters Phase 3, local leaders and businesses take cautious approach

By Jacob Murphey
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Governor Ron DeSantis announced Florida’s entry into Phase 3 of its reopening plan Friday. Several hours later, the Executive Order was signed and made official.

But in the aftermath, local leaders and businesses aren’t in any hurry for drastic change.

The order restricts how local governments can enforce COVID-19 regulations, including the suspension of fines associated with mask mandates and other emergency measures.

Leon County has had civil fines attached to its mask mandate since June. Commissioner Bryan Desloge said the commission would take a hard look at the executive order at its Tuesday meeting.

He said he supports the governor’s plan, but expressed some concern about the timing of the reopening in Leon.

“We saw with the students returning a kind of a big upswing, that makes me really nervous, because we haven’t seen that settle to a great degree," he said. "But if the state as whole has, that’s the governor’s call. But one size doesn’t fit all.”

Gadsden County commissioners met Friday morning to renew the county’s COVID-19 emergency ordinance. They’ve been doing so on a 7-week rolling basis for months. The ordinance has been one of the most strict in the big bend, with curfews, mask mandates, and restaurant capacity restrictions.

The commissioners were told by county staff that Gov. DeSantis was prepared to strike down local restaurant restrictions. To prepare, they added a clause in the resolution striking out the restaurant restrictions contingent on a state-wide executive order.

Just a couple hours after the meeting, that possibility became reality. According to County Commissioner Brenda Holt, commissioners will iron out the details at next Friday’s emergency meeting.

Local leaders aren’t the only ones navigating the new executive order. Business owners are trying to make thoughtful decisions too.

A number of restaurants in Tallahassee posted to social media Friday, letting their customers know they would keep half capacity despite the beginning of Phase Three.

Please respect our wishes so we can be of safe sound and mind to offer the best experience possible when you join us. As...

Posted by The Hawthorn Bistro & Bakery on Friday, September 25, 2020

At Kool Beanz Cafe, owner Keith Baxter said he wouldn’t rush to fill every seat.

“My initial reaction, I think there’s a perception by doing that the crowds are roaring back again, and I don’t think that’ll be the case," he said.

As for bars, the executive order doesn’t specify what’s next for them. But Florida DBPR Secretary Halsey Beshears told WCTV that his agency is “out of the policing business” with Friday’s executive order. This comes just a week after a limited reopening of bars state-wide.

At Bullwinkle’s Saloon on Tennessee Street, Manager John Palgutt is taking a cautious approach.

“There’s not enough information out there to make an informed decision on where to go immediately," he said. "We’re just waiting for guidance to figure out what to do next.”

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 26 - Morning Update

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Saturday will feel more like summer, but rain chances will be making a comeback. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast.

News

WCTV Good Morning Show Weekend Edition - COOKING WITH WILL WARD

Updated: 2 hours ago
COOKING WITH WILL WARD

News

“It’s hard to be an effective teacher when you have anxiety” Stewart St. teachers speak out after COVID case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
The administrative team at a Quincy Elementary School are in quarantine after exposure to COVID-19.

National

Family demands release of evidence in Breonna Taylor’s case

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Claire Galofaro, Piper Hudspeth Blackburn and Angie Wang
Breonna Taylor’s family demanded Friday that Kentucky authorities release all body camera footage, police files and the transcripts of the grand jury proceedings that led to no charges being brought against police officers who killed the Black woman during a raid at her apartment.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump expected to announce conservative Barrett for court

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Zeke Miller, Lisa Mascaro and Mary Clare Jalonick
President Donald Trump is expected to announce Saturday that he is nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court

Football

Football Friday Night Plays of the Week: September 25, 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Week 4 of the high school football season is in the books and it’s time to vote for this week’s play of the week!

Football

Football Friday Night: September 25, 2020

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Week 4 of the high school football season has come and gone and the WCTV Sports team is here to walk you through it all.

News

City Commission watching closely for large crowds this weekend

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
City Commissioners are keeping a close eye this weekend on large crowds, hoping large parking lot parties and pool parties won’t be happening. TPD says that problem has only increased in recent weeks, and leaders are concerned about the spread of COVID.

Forecast

Mike’s Friday 5 p.m. Forecast: Sept. 25, 2020

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

GHSA

Game of the Week Preview: Valdosta @ Colquitt County

Updated: 18 hours ago
Sports reporter Ryan Kelly is in Colquitt County for the game of the week.