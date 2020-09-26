Advertisement

LIVE BLOG: Seminoles 0 - Hurricanes 0

Florida State defensive back Asante Samuel Jr. (26) breaks up a pass intended for Miami tight end Brevin Jordan (9) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)(Mark Wallheiser | AP)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MIAMI, Fla. (WCTV) - It already seems like a lifetime since the Seminoles opened the 2020 season (I suppose a loss can do that, eh?) against Georgia Tech, but Mike Norvell’s squad will take the field for the second time this season tonight against Miami. Well, without Mike Norvell, after his positive COVID-19 test.

The Hurricanes could prove to be a tall task if both teams play the same way they did last time out: The Seminoles struggled in the later stages of their game against the Yellow Jackets to move the ball and couldn’t stop pressure from getting to James Blackman nor could they effectively get pressure on Jeff Sims while the Canes took down the Louisville Cardinals in the Bluegrass State, 47-34, behind 325 passing yards and three passing touchdowns off the arm of D’Eriq King.

King, a Houston transfer, is similar to Sims in he’s also a dual-threat guy, but hasn’t really unleashed his running ability so far this year: In just two games, he’s rushed for a total of 92 yards, including just nine against the Cardinals. That could very well change tonight, especially if the Noles struggle to get pressure on him early and often.

There are still a lot of questions surrounding this FSU team, and with Norvell out of the equation as he continues to quarantine after his positive COVID diagnosis, it’s unclear how many of those questions will get answered; we got few, if any, against Georgia Tech and this may be an even worse barometer.

Below will be a running log of the game, as in years past: We’ll have score updates, analysis, stray observations and thoughts. It will be fun. For up-to-the-minute updates and analysis, be sure you’re following myself and WCTV Sports on Twitter.

Pregame

The threat of severe weather in Miami appears to not be too severe, and we won’t be too poorly delayed.

The TV broadcast has begun and it doesn’t appear there is any major news as we approach kickoff. Lets get this going.

