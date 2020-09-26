Football Friday Night: September 25, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Week 4 of the high school football season has come and gone and the WCTV Sports team is here to walk you through it all.

Ryan Kelly and Fletcher Keel run down highlights from:

Valdosta at Colquitt County

Chiles at Godby

Lee County at Lowndes

Madison County at Florida High

Brooks County at Cook

Thomasville at Bainbridge

Brookwood at Lanier County

Maclay at Liberty County

Providence School at Munroe

Chipley at Blountstown

St. John Paul II at North Bay Haven

You can watch this week’s full Football Friday Night below.

