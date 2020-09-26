Advertisement

Football Friday Night: September 25, 2020

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Week 4 of the high school football season has come and gone and the WCTV Sports team is here to walk you through it all.

Ryan Kelly and Fletcher Keel run down highlights from:

  • Valdosta at Colquitt County
  • Chiles at Godby
  • Lee County at Lowndes
  • Madison County at Florida High
  • Brooks County at Cook
  • Thomasville at Bainbridge
  • Brookwood at Lanier County
  • Maclay at Liberty County
  • Providence School at Munroe
  • Chipley at Blountstown
  • St. John Paul II at North Bay Haven

You can watch this week’s full Football Friday Night below.

Football Friday Night: September 25, 2020

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT: The WCTV Sports team runs down all your scores and highlights from the fourth week of the high school football season across the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Posted by WCTV.tv on Friday, September 25, 2020

