“It’s hard to be an effective teacher when you have anxiety” Stewart St. teachers speak out after COVID case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The administrative team at a Quincy elementary school are in quarantine after exposure to COVID-19.

Gadsden County Schools Superintendent, Roger Milton says seven staff members at Stewart Street Elementary School, including the principal and assistant principal are in quarantine.

Milton says those seven employees were exposed by a clerical staff member who tested positive for coronavirus.

“It’s hard to be an effective teacher when you have anxiety and I have not done much today because of what’s going on,” said Karema Dudley.

Dudley is a 5th grade teacher at Stewart Street Elementary, she says she hopes the district will switch to virtual learning.

“At some point we have to start being proactive and stop being reactive. So that’s just my concern I mean we have the technology to do virtual learning,” said Dudley.

Latrisa Maynard, a 3rd grade teacher at Stewart Street, says she was scared to come into work.

“It’s very scary because you know we have to work and we have to educate the kids and we love educating that’s why we work here but it’s just a concern now that more cases are rising and it’s truly scary coming to work,” said Maynard.

Teacher’s assistant Judson Safford, says he didn’t know what to do after they were notified of the COVID case Thursday night.

“I’m like ‘should I go to work’ I don’t know if it’s someone I’ve been in contact with it just left me in a state of not knowing what to do,” said Safford.

Safford, who says he lives in a multi-generational household, hopes he doesn’t potentially expose his family members.

“My mother she is very elderly, she’s in her 80s and I have a little brother as well and so that was a real concern about me because I could take the virus back to them even though they haven’t been any where to catch it,” said Safford.

Superintendent Roger Milton says the district will continue to take precautions and handle everything on a day by day basis.

“We’re all worried whether we get the news today or not and there is always that uncertainty out there. Parents should be informed that we are doing the very best that we possibly can,” said Milton.

Superintendent Milton says none of the students at Stewart Street Elementary have to quarantine.

At this time, the district does not plan to shut the school down.

