Advertisement

“It’s hard to be an effective teacher when you have anxiety” Stewart St. teachers speak out after COVID case

The administrative team at a Quincy elementary school are in quarantine after exposure to COVID-19.
The administrative team at a Quincy elementary school are in quarantine after exposure to COVID-19.(Melissa Stephens)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The administrative team at a Quincy elementary school are in quarantine after exposure to COVID-19.

Gadsden County Schools Superintendent, Roger Milton says seven staff members at Stewart Street Elementary School, including the principal and assistant principal are in quarantine.

Milton says those seven employees were exposed by a clerical staff member who tested positive for coronavirus.

“It’s hard to be an effective teacher when you have anxiety and I have not done much today because of what’s going on,” said Karema Dudley.

Dudley is a 5th grade teacher at Stewart Street Elementary, she says she hopes the district will switch to virtual learning.

“At some point we have to start being proactive and stop being reactive. So that’s just my concern I mean we have the technology to do virtual learning,” said Dudley.

Latrisa Maynard, a 3rd grade teacher at Stewart Street, says she was scared to come into work.

“It’s very scary because you know we have to work and we have to educate the kids and we love educating that’s why we work here but it’s just a concern now that more cases are rising and it’s truly scary coming to work,” said Maynard.

Teacher’s assistant Judson Safford, says he didn’t know what to do after they were notified of the COVID case Thursday night.

“I’m like ‘should I go to work’ I don’t know if it’s someone I’ve been in contact with it just left me in a state of not knowing what to do,” said Safford.

Safford, who says he lives in a multi-generational household, hopes he doesn’t potentially expose his family members.

“My mother she is very elderly, she’s in her 80s and I have a little brother as well and so that was a real concern about me because I could take the virus back to them even though they haven’t been any where to catch it,” said Safford.

Superintendent Roger Milton says the district will continue to take precautions and handle everything on a day by day basis.

“We’re all worried whether we get the news today or not and there is always that uncertainty out there. Parents should be informed that we are doing the very best that we possibly can,” said Milton.

Superintendent Milton says none of the students at Stewart Street Elementary have to quarantine.

At this time, the district does not plan to shut the school down.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 26 - Morning Update

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Charles Roop
Saturday will feel more like summer, but rain chances will be making a comeback. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast.

News

WCTV Good Morning Show Weekend Edition - COOKING WITH WILL WARD

Updated: 58 minutes ago
COOKING WITH WILL WARD

National

Family demands release of evidence in Breonna Taylor’s case

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Claire Galofaro, Piper Hudspeth Blackburn and Angie Wang
Breonna Taylor’s family demanded Friday that Kentucky authorities release all body camera footage, police files and the transcripts of the grand jury proceedings that led to no charges being brought against police officers who killed the Black woman during a raid at her apartment.

National Politics

Trump expected to announce conservative Barrett for court

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Zeke Miller, Lisa Mascaro and Mary Clare Jalonick
President Donald Trump is expected to announce Saturday that he is nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court

Latest News

Football

Football Friday Night Plays of the Week: September 25, 2020

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Week 4 of the high school football season is in the books and it’s time to vote for this week’s play of the week!

Football

Football Friday Night: September 25, 2020

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Week 4 of the high school football season has come and gone and the WCTV Sports team is here to walk you through it all.

News

City Commission watching closely for large crowds this weekend

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
City Commissioners are keeping a close eye this weekend on large crowds, hoping large parking lot parties and pool parties won’t be happening. TPD says that problem has only increased in recent weeks, and leaders are concerned about the spread of COVID.

Forecast

Mike’s Friday 5 p.m. Forecast: Sept. 25, 2020

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

GHSA

Game of the Week Preview: Valdosta @ Colquitt County

Updated: 16 hours ago
Sports reporter Ryan Kelly is in Colquitt County for the game of the week.

Seminoles

FSU Football @ Miami preview

Updated: 16 hours ago
Sports Director Joey Lamar is in Miami as the Seminoles seek a win at Hard Rock Stadium.