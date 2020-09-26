Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 26 - Morning Update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With the exception of the eastern viewing area near I-10 and I-75, most of the Big Bend and South Georgia started off with mostly clear conditions Saturday. There was fog reported in Homverville Saturday morning with visibility as low as a quarter-mile. But conditions improved, and most will see a partly cloudy sky later on Saturday with a slight chance of a shower (mainly in the Big Bend). High will be in the upper 80s with a 20% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid 80s along the coast.

Mid-level energy along with deep moisture will increase rain chances starting Sunday. It will be mostly cloudy with a 50-50 chance of showers with a few isolated thunderstorms. Highs Sunday will be in the lower 80s.

Another large-scale trough of low pressure and a cold front will dig into the eastern U.S. by mid week, bringing likely rain chances to the viewing area Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 80s and lows in the 70s. The front is expected to pass sometime Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. There may be a chance of a lingering shower Wednesday morning, but conditions are forecast to clear by Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s for Wednesday through Sunday with lows in the 50s. This would be the coolest weather the area has seen so far this season.

