Advertisement

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 26 - Morning Update

By Charles Roop
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With the exception of the eastern viewing area near I-10 and I-75, most of the Big Bend and South Georgia started off with mostly clear conditions Saturday. There was fog reported in Homverville Saturday morning with visibility as low as a quarter-mile. But conditions improved, and most will see a partly cloudy sky later on Saturday with a slight chance of a shower (mainly in the Big Bend). High will be in the upper 80s with a 20% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid 80s along the coast.

Mid-level energy along with deep moisture will increase rain chances starting Sunday. It will be mostly cloudy with a 50-50 chance of showers with a few isolated thunderstorms. Highs Sunday will be in the lower 80s.

Another large-scale trough of low pressure and a cold front will dig into the eastern U.S. by mid week, bringing likely rain chances to the viewing area Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 80s and lows in the 70s. The front is expected to pass sometime Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. There may be a chance of a lingering shower Wednesday morning, but conditions are forecast to clear by Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s for Wednesday through Sunday with lows in the 50s. This would be the coolest weather the area has seen so far this season.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Team - Saturday, Sept. 26 - Morning Update

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Charles Roop
Saturday will feel more like summer, but rain chances will be making a comeback. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast.

Forecast

Mike’s Friday 5 p.m. Forecast: Sept. 25, 2020

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

Weather

Mike's 5 p.m. Forecast: Sept. 25, 2020

Updated: 16 hours ago
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

Forecast

Hannah’s Friday Morning Forecast: Sept. 25, 2020

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:51 AM EDT
|
By Hannah Messier
Meteorologist Hannah Messier gives you the forecast for Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

Latest News

Weather

Hannah's Friday Morning Forecast: Sept. 25, 2020

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:29 AM EDT
Meteorologist Hannah Messier gives you the forecast for Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

Forecast

Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: September 24, 2020

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Thursday, September 24.

Weather

Major disaster declaration approved for Florida as Sally recovery continues

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 1:43 PM EDT
|
By WCTV Staff
The Florida Division of Emergency Management is working with FEMA to help more counties receive the declaration for government assistance.

Weather

Marginal risk for severe storms possible Thursday afternoon

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 1:02 PM EDT
|
By Hannah Messier
The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk for severe weather for the western Big Bend and South Georgia Thursday afternoon.

Forecast

Hannah’s Thursday Morning Forecast: Sept. 24, 2020

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:35 AM EDT
|
By Hannah Messier
Meteorologist Hannah Messier gives you the forecast for Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.

Weather

Hannah's Thursday Morning Forecast: Sept. 24, 2020

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:03 AM EDT
Meteorologist Hannah Messier gives you the forecast for Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.