Seminole superfan continuing streak of 300+ straight games Saturday in Miami

Matt Pave
Matt Pave(Joey Lamar)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Matt Pave could talk all day about the Seminoles. The ups, the downs, everything. He says the rivalry between FSU and Miami is a special one.

Pave knows Florida State football; he has not missed an FSU-Miami game since 1989. He says the rivalry is bigger than FSU-Florida.

“To get over the hump and get the national championship, and all of the places, the national championship is in the Orange Bowl. So all the Miami fans have to see us come into town to play Nebraska,” he said.

But it is not just Miami-Florida State: Pave has hot missed a game since 1989.

His current streak is at 315 games.

“We had a miserable flight,” Pave said. “We got hit by lightning. Landed in foam and everything at Orlando Airport. I watched the game over at Jacksonville Beach with some people that I knew. I have half-jokingly said, ‘I’m not missing any more games. I can’t watch these games on TV.’”

The streak almost came to end when his mother was sick back in 2006, but mom had one dying wish.

“My mom was basically on her death bed, and I was with her and my mom was like, ‘Go to the game. Go to the game.’ And she’s like, ‘Don’t bring me any t-shirts because I’m not going to have time to wear them,’” he recalled.

Pave says the only thing that could snap the streak is if his dad were to become sick.

“He calls me and he’s coughing and I’m like, ‘Are you okay?’ He’s like, 'I’m fine. I’m fine. Watch how much Jack you drink at the game, call your old man the next day.”

Pave estimates the cost of his trips to be north of three-quarters of a million dollars.

“It’s $6,000 for my Golden Chief for my parking, my tailgate spot in Tallahassee," he said. "So between $25,000-$30,000 a year. So I could be living large, instead of a small, one-bedroom apartment in Key West.

Of course, Pave will be at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday.

He says his biggest concern is Florida State’s game at Norte Dame, because the Irish aren’t allowing fans.

He says he’s trying to reach out to professors and anyone he knows to keep the streak alive.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

